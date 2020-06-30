Owasso Chief of Police Scott Chambless posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday regarding two Tulsa police officers who were hospitalized in critical condition following a recent shooting.
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot multiple times during a traffic stop in east Tulsa early Monday. Both were still in critical condition at two Tulsa hospitals and had undergone at least one surgery.
Investigators allege in court documents that David Anthony Ware, 32, shot the officers. He was arrested after a manhunt.
Below is Chambless’ statement:
“Yesterday, two Tulsa officers were shot while attempting to arrest a suspect. These officers are still fighting for their lives. I would ask every citizen who reads this message to take a moment to reflect on these officers, their co-workers, and their families.
All officers are human beings. They are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, and they are the very thin line that keeps our society from falling into anarchy. The vast majority of officers go to work every day with honorable intent and strive to serve our communities with integrity. I am humbled everyday by the knowledge that the officers and support staff I work with are some of the most giving and caring people I have known in my life. These police tragedies affect them in a profound manner, and I am asking the citizens of Owasso to be mindful that as much as you need us to protect and serve, we need you for kindness and support.
Please keep the men and women in the Tulsa Police Department and the law enforcement community as a whole in your thoughts and prayers. More specifically, think of the profound life changing sacrifice the two officers in Tulsa have given to their communities. It should never be taken lightly and they should be lifted up to a position of honor for anyone who cares about this great nation and the men and women who protect it.”