Two Tulsa women were arrested in Owasso on Monday after allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise from local retailers.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Academy on Garnett Road, where officers were dispatched to a shoplifting, according to the police report.
It states that loss-prevention employees reported two women had walked out of the store with various items without paying and fled in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.
An officer located the vehicle on 86th Street a short time later and conducted a traffic stop, identifying driver Marqwesha Leshea Davis, 29, and passenger Mahogany Ray’yawn Block, 26.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a blue shopping basket from Academy as well as merchandise from the store, valued at $841.61. Police also found numerous items from an Old Navy in Tulsa with the tags still attached, valued at $1,138.14, the report shows.
While interacting with the suspects, officers detected signs that Davis was under the influence of an intoxicant. After a field sobriety test, she was arrested for suspicion of DUI along with the shoplifting charges. Block was also arrested for larceny.