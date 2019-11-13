Three Owasso police officers bid a fond farewell to the force this week.
The Owasso Police Department held a retirement ceremony for officers John Edwards, Stacey Hillis and David Leake Tuesday evening.
Edwards retired after a longstanding career in Owasso, serving over 35 years at OPD and across Owasso Public Schools as a resource officer.
Hillis also put in 25 years at the department and is a beloved community and business member. Additionally, Leake served 16 years at the station, following service at another agency.
Both Edwards and Hillis were presented with a retirement flag and a shadow box detailing their long and storied careers.
Leake was also presented with a badge-plaque in honor of his service to the Owasso community.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, OPD congratulated the officers, stating, “We wish you three all the best John, Stacey and David and many happy years to come!”