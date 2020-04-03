The Owasso Police Department addressed how it will handle COVID-19 violations.
With the closure of nonessential businesses and the directive to shelter in place, OPD has received several inquiries about enforcement measures during this time.
Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said the department’s intent is to caution or warn individuals or establishments out of compliance, although officers may have to resort to citations with repeated violations.
“Our desire is that it never becomes necessary,” Woodruff said. “The police department and the community we serve have long had an outstanding relationship, and we trust that our citizens will cooperate with our requests for compliance.”
Owasso follows the cities of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks in implementing stay-at-home limitations of some form per Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest COVID-19 executive order.
Restaurants are limited to curbside, carryout and delivery only, while nonessential businesses such as gyms, spas and other similar venues are banned from operating. Likewise, residents are restricted to gatherings of 10 people or fewer.
Woodruff said so far, the department has not had to issue any citations for COVID-19 violations.