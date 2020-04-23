The Owasso Police Department recently completed all major renovations at its headquarters.
Owasso City Council on Tuesday authorized OPD to make its final payment to the contractor, rounding out the $3.9 million bid for the project, which started in spring 2018.
OPD’s operations center, housed in the original City Hall building at 111 N. Main St., has been under construction the last two years after City staff relocated from the facility to the First Bank building at 200 S. Main St., and law enforcement remained on site to fully occupy the premises.
The change came as part of an effort help improve customer service and enhance workforce management for both departments.
The project focused on infrastructure revisions to the 20-year-old building, along with technology upgrades and expanded space, to provide for a more efficient work environment for officers.
“We had detectives piled up — three deep, four deep in different offices — and we were really just busting at the seams,” Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said in a previous story. “It came down to we needed extra (room).”
Crews made improvements to several areas, including the public lobby, dispatch center, evidence and forensics rooms, conference quarters, administration offices and employee commons, among others. They also retrofitted the building’s HVAC system and emergency power generator, and added new paint, flooring and LED lighting throughout the entire facility.
Other major changes involved adding an extra fenced parking lot on the northeast end of the building, moving the main public entrance to the west side along Main Street, and installing an enclosed sally port on the east end for privacy and security purposes.
“Actually being able to have everyone have their individual spaces, we really think is going to improve the efficiency of the work that the officers do and the building employees do,” Woodruff said in the story. “That’s just really what we’re excited about the most.”
OPD gained about 5,000 square feet of usable workspace at the renovated headquarters, which was completed nearly $35,000 under budget, compared to estimates in excess of $10 million for constructing a new building from the ground up.