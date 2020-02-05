3:25 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shell. Check on suspicious person. Male going into abandoned structure. Handled.
7:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
9:17 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:24 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Recover stolen. Attempt to locate stolen vehicle. Unable to locate.
9:48 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen in Sand Springs. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Male attempting to enter front door at residence. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male being harassed by unknown person. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Four males in truck in front of residence. Handled.
2:10 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. SlimCare. Harass phone. Ex-employee sending text messages. Handled.
2:51 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:14 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Welfare check. Male and female yelling in residence. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Check on suspicious person. White male walking into traffic. Unable to locate.
6:09 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing outside residence. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collision. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:53 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Med Express. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:25 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SEVEN6MAIN. Check on suspicious person. White male by entrance to apartments.
11:19 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black sedan in front of residence with lights on. Cancel.
11:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Vandal report. Abandoned vehicle vandalized. Handled.