3:25 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shell. Check on suspicious person. Male going into abandoned structure. Handled.

7:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.

9:17 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

9:24 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Recover stolen. Attempt to locate stolen vehicle. Unable to locate.

9:48 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.

10:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen in Sand Springs. Handled.

10:46 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Male attempting to enter front door at residence. Handled.

11:02 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male being harassed by unknown person. Handled.

11:55 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Four males in truck in front of residence. Handled.

2:10 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. SlimCare. Harass phone. Ex-employee sending text messages. Handled.

2:51 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

3:14 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Welfare check. Male and female yelling in residence. Handled.

3:53 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. Handled.

4:52 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Check on suspicious person. White male walking into traffic. Unable to locate.

6:09 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

6:32 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing outside residence. Handled.

7:26 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collision. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

9:53 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Med Express. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.

10:25 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SEVEN6MAIN. Check on suspicious person. White male by entrance to apartments.

11:19 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black sedan in front of residence with lights on. Cancel.

11:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Vandal report. Abandoned vehicle vandalized. Handled.

