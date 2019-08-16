Owasso police are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman.
Around 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 32-year-old Ashley Bryan was found deceased in her own apartment near 300 N. Main St. by a family member, according to the police report.
It states that officers arrived on site, canvassed the area and spoke to neighbors, and also brought in a team of investigators to process the scene.
Owasso police say the young age of the victim and the apparent lack of any indication as to the cause of death led a criminal investigation to be opened.
Bryan’s body was taken by the Medical Examiner Office, and police are awaiting a report from them to declare a cause of death, with all avenues continuing to be investigated, the report shows.
Bryan was a delivery driver for Tulsa World and Owasso Reporter.