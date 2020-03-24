Owasso police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a local store.
Employees at Hibbett Sports, 12207 E. 96th St. N., reported the incident around 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, according to the police report.
It states that store staff claimed that a group of individuals tried to steal several items of clothing, and an employee confronted them in the parking lot as they ran out the door with the stolen merchandise.
One of the suspects reportedly pulled a gun on the employee before the group fled in a black four-door Honda sedan, the report shows.
The suspects, described as a white female and two black males, were last seen driving southbound on U.S. 169 after leaving Hibbett.