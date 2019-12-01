Owasso police are investigating an alleged attempted burglary at Best Buy.
Officers responded to an alarm at the store, located in Smith Farm Marketplace, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, where they found the front security doors pried open, according to the police report.
It states that the suspect(s) briefly made entry inside the store, but were unable to take anything of value prior to fleeing the scene as the officers responded.
There was significant damage to the front of the store, which was estimated at several thousand dollars, the report shows.
Detectives processed the scene, but no suspects have been identified yet, according to the report.