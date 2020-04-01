Local law enforcement is making sanitation a priority during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Owasso Police Department on Tuesday received a large batch of hand sanitizer bottles from American Shaman Owasso to help keep officers, and others in the community, better protected while on the job.
Adam Haley — who manages the CBD shop, a subsidiary of the national chain of American Shaman stores based throughout the Midwest — said he was excited to donate the containers, totaling 100, to the department.
“We feel that it is important to help those on the front line working to protect us,” Haley said. “I personally think that we all have a role to play in getting through this chapter of life, and we are just doing our best to do what we can to ensure a happy ending.”
American Shaman’s product, Cleansing Wash, uses an active ingredient called hypochlorous acid that is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, and is highly effective against viruses and bacteria.
“We are working hard to keep everyone safe during this unprecedented health crisis; this includes the residents of Owasso, people visiting our community and the employees of the Owasso Police Department,” said Owasso Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff. “Anything that can assist us in that mission is greatly appreciated.”
American Shaman Owasso’s donation comes as part of its parent company’s recent efforts to provide thousands of bottles to area law enforcement agencies along with other businesses and organizations over the next several weeks.