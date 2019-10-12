Owasso police reported that several post office boxes were burglarized Friday night into Saturday morning.
The Owasso Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to investigate the burglary, which occurred at the U.S. Post Service in Owasso, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., according to the incident report.
Authorities are encouraging any victims who lost mail to file a report at postalinspectors.uspis.gov or call 877-876-2455. Any fraudulent use of a credit card or other account that was comprised should be investigated by the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over where the fraudulent use occurs.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to call the Owasso Police Tipline at 918-272-COPS (2677).