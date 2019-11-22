Owasso police are seeking to identify two suspects connected to an attempted burglary and an attempted robbery.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the Owasso Police Department released information regarding two individuals who authorities believe tried to break into Big Buds and rob Kum & Go early Thursday morning.
According to the post, the suspects allegedly shattered a glass door around 1:12 a.m. at the medical marijuana dispensary, 11505 E. 83rd St. N., but failed to gain entry into the business and fled when the alarm was tripped.
Around 20 minutes later, a person who officers believe to be one of the same suspects entered the 76th Street gas station. The post states that the man allegedly indicated he had a gun in his coat pocket and demanded money from the cash register, but fled the store before taking any money.
The suspect from the attempted robbery was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing black and white Nike athletic shoes and a black, puffy, full-length coat with dark-brown fur around the brim of the hood.
Those with further information about these cases can call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS. Reference cases 2019-3128 and 2019-3129.