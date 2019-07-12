Related gallery: City of Owasso's new Public Safety Operations & Training Complex
The City of Owasso has been recognized for its energy-saving efforts.
This month, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma presented a rebate to the Owasso Fire Department for its efficient use of equipment at the newly constructed Owasso Public Safety Operations & Training Complex.
PSO regularly offers refunds to its commercial customers as part of its Business Rebates program to leverage financial resources and make economical choices on new projects.
On July 2, the company issued a check of $7,940 to Owasso FD for its unitary heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as its variable frequency drive units throughout the property.
Michael Gordon, community affair manager at PSO, was on site to meet with the fire crew and commend them on a job well done.
“This is a tremendous example of vision to leverage resources to serve our citizens,” Gordon said in a recent Facebook post. “Congratulations on a beautiful facility that will serve Owasso for many years to come!”
The $11 million training complex, located on a 10-acre tract of land at 11933 E. 116th St. N., serves as a multi-purpose compound for local police, fire and public works staff.
In development for the last 10 years, the facility houses three separate entities on site: Fire Station No. 4, a large training center and the primary headquarters for the Owasso Fire Department.
Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said he and his team were committed to building a 50-year facility by researching various aspects during the design phase to include the HVAC, VFDs and lighting systems.
“We tried to find the best value for these systems, that had the energy-efficiency benefits,” Hurst told the Owasso Reporter. “I believe we found the right balance that will provide for reduced operating cost over the life of the building.”
Other largescale business and organizations in Owasso that have received rebates from PSO include: McDonalds, Wheels & Thrills, Family Animal Medicine, Owasso Public Schools, First Baptist Church, The Patriot Clubhouse and Owasso Land Trust.
For more information, visit powerforwardwithpso.com.