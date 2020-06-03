Owasso Public Schools recently announced the debut of its upgraded Dale C. Johnson Education Center.
The $5.4 million, 22,000-square-foot, two-story facility, located at 1501 N. Ash St. across from Ator Elementary School, serves as the district’s new administrative headquarters (see PHOTO gallery).
OPS erected the building as part of its historic $57 million school bond issue passed by voters in Oct. 2017, covering 13 major areas of installations and improvements throughout the community.
Crews completed construction in April, nearly two years after razing the district’s original center of operations in the same lot. Staff have already begun to move into their new offices from their temporary workspaces at Ram Academy off of Broadway Street.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the idea of building a new headquarters, conceived under the watch of former Superintendent Clark Ogilvie, stemmed from a need to expand the district’s reach to support both students and staff.
“I went back to the name of it: It is an education service center,” Fichtner said. “Every employee in this building only exists to support our campuses. And when you think about that, it really frames the vision for this building … ‘How can we utilize this physical space to serve better?’”
The Dale C. Johnson Education Center — named after the longtime Owasso educator and community leader who died in Nov. 2016 — houses several departments, including Finance, Human Resources, Teaching & Learning, the Superintendent's Office (Fichtner’s administrative assistant and her communications team) and parts of District Services, among others.
Amenities include an expanded public lobby, upgraded office spaces, additional conference areas, an enlarged kitchen and break room and more — all contributing to an increased focus on teamwork, Fichtner said.
The building’s new council room serves as a highlight of the structural improvements, offering upgraded technology and expanded space, complete with a dividing wall, to accommodate school board meetings as well as a variety of other staff assemblies.
“It’s designed to be a very open space, where it’s the district’s building to use for the appropriate needs,” Fichtner said, “and I think that vision of collaboration as you walk through it, you will see it fits everywhere.”
Fichtner said her team wanted the new facility to be “a building to grow into,” meaning they envisioned a future where students and staff several years from now continue to benefit from the long-term investment.
“We want a team of people that are in this building … and look back and say, ‘Man, that made sense,’” Fichtner said. “We’re thinking about the students today, the students in 10 years, the students in 20 years … It’s a mindset that really drives our panning and our thinking.”
OPS’ Dale C. Johnson Education Center is tentatively scheduled to officially open its doors sometime this month. For more information, visit owassops.org.