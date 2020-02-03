Monday, Feb. 3
Barnes: Starbase-Nelson/Parrett (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Barnes, Northeast: 3rd-5th Link Up Tulsa Symphony Concert (OHS Mary Glass PAC)
Hodson: PTO meeting (4-5 p.m.)
Stone Canyon: McDonald’s Night (5-8 p.m.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
8GC: Spring conference night (4-7 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
All sites: 100th day of school
6GC: Talent show applications due
Thursday, Feb. 6
All sites: Parent/teacher conferences
Barnes: Cookie dough coupon day
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Feb. 7
Ator: Book fair (2/7-2/14)
Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)
Barnes: Daddy-daughter dance (6:30-9 p.m.)
Stone Canyon: PTO mother-son event
Saturday, Feb. 8
6GC: Green Country regional spelling bee
Sunday, Feb. 9
Hodson: Mother-son fun night (6-8 p.m., Wheels & Thrills)
Monday, Feb. 10
Barnes: Starbase-Murray (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)
6GC: Talent show tryouts
OPS Board: Regular meeting (6:30-7:30 p.m., 8GC Library)
Tuesday, Feb. 11
All sites: Parent/teacher conferences
Barnes: Cooke dough final turn-in day
Northeast: PTO Valentine’s gram sales (8:30-9 a.m., 2/11-2/14)
6GC: Talent show tryouts (2/11-2/12), FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Bailey: Spring pictures
Thursday, Feb. 13
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Feb. 14
Barnes: PTO meeting (8:15 a.m.), Ram Rally/Loffer & Long (9:05 a.m.)
Bailey: Valentine’s parties
Northeast: Valentine’s parties (2:30-3:30 p.m.), PTO parents’ night out (6:30-8 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 17
All sites: President’s Day-no school
Tuesday, Feb. 18
All sites: Conference Day-no school
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Bailey: Book fair (2/19-2/21)
Hodson: Basket bingo planning meeting (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 20
6GC: Reggie Dabbs speaks to students
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Ram Academy: Parent/teacher conference (4-7 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 21
Barnes: Fourth-grade/artist in school
Smith: Book fair (2/24-2/28)
8GC: Parent night: incoming 7th grade (6-7 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 25
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Hodson: Basket bingo work days (2/26-2/28), Spirit night (10 a.m.-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s)
Mills: First-grade music program (7-8 p.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Feb. 28
Barnes: First-grade aquarium OERB field trip
Northeast: PTO Mornings with Me (8-9 a.m.)
Smith: Family night (6-8 p.m.)
6GC: Fifth-grade enrollment assembly (9:30-11 a.m.)