Wednesday, March 4
Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)
Barnes: Kids Heart Challenge (3/4-3/13)
Hodson: Dr. Seuss Week (3/4-3/6)
6GC: Spring pictures
Thursday, March 5
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, March 6
Bailey: Bingo night
Hodson: PTO basket bingo night (6-8:30 p.m.), Bobby the Boat presentation (Pre-K & K)
Northeast: 5th grade boat regatta (9-1:30 p.m.), 5th grade growth & development (3-3:45 p.m.)
Monday, March 9
Barnes: Young Rembrandts (3:45-4:45 p.m.)
Northeast: Lyric theater “Oklahoma” performance (10:30-11:30 a.m., 3rd-4th grade)
Board of Education: Regular meeting (6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 10
Barnes: STEAM night (6-7:30 p.m.)
Mills: Spring picture day
Northeast: 3rd grade musical (9:15-10 a.m., 2:30-3 p.m.), PTO spirit night (6-7 p.m.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, March 11
Barnes: 4th grade dress rehearsal, cookie dough pickup
Thursday, March 12
Ator: STEAM night (5-7 p.m.)
Bailey: 5th grade citizen CPR
Barnes: 4th grade musical
Mills: 4th-5th grade recorder concert (7-8 p.m.)
Smith: Spring pictures
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, March 13
Ator: 3rd grade musical (2-3 p.m.)
Bailey: 5th grade growth & development session (2:30-3 p.m.), progress reports
Barnes: PTO meeting (8:15 a.m.), Ram rally/STUCO (9:05 a.m.), kindergarten children’s museum OERB field trip
Northeast: PTO walk-a-thon (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Ram Academy: 3rd block graduation (1-11:30 a.m.)
Stone Canyon: 3rd-quarter progress reports available
6GC: Annual talent show at PAC, Caring Van
Monday-Friday, March 16-20
All sites: No school, spring break
Monday, March 23
Barnes: Book fair (3/23-3/27), Young Rembrandts (3:45-4:45 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 24
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Thursday, March 26
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, March 27
Ator: Popcorn & pickle, 4th grade Native American museum (library)
Barnes: 5th grade growth & development, Morning with Me (8 a.m.)
Saturday, March 28
Hodson: Spirit night (9-11 a.m., Baja Jacks)
Monday, March 30
Barnes: Young Rembrandts (3:45-4:45 p.m.)
6GC: Yearbook orders open
Tuesday, March 31
Barnes: 5th grade soil detectives
Mills: 5th grade honor choir concert
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free after-school tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)