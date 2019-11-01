owasso high school

Friday, Nov. 1

Ator: Ram Alley Night

Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)

Barnes: Spirit bus (9:35 a.m.)

Hodson, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Red Ribbon Week

Northeast: Library/PE fundraiser kick-off (9-10 a.m.)

6GC: Student of the month lunch

Monday, Nov. 4

Barnes: vision and hearing screening (11/4-6)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Barnes: Kinder insects and spiders

Smith: Fall group pictures and retakes

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Barnes: Picture retakes, vision and hearing screening

Thursday, Nov. 7

Bailey: Pizza & PJ’s Cici’s pizza night (5-8 p.m.)

Morrow: PTO meeting (8:15-8:45 a.m.)

Northeast: PTO family paint night (6-7 p.m.)

Smith: 5th-grade stick ball

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Nov. 8

Northeast: Veterans Day Assembly (9:15 a.m.-10 a.m., gym)

Monday, Nov. 11

Barnes, Mills, Stone Canyon: Veterans Day Program (9:15 a.m., Barnes, Mills; 9:30 a.m., Stone Canyon)

Northeast: Turkey feather sales begin-PTO (8:30-9 a.m., 11/11-14)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Bailey: Picture retakes

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Thursday, Nov. 14

Bailey: Pre-K field trip, 4th-grade Veterans Day Concert (10-11 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Nov. 15

Northeast: Turkey Reveal Fab Friday (8:55-9:15 a.m.), End of library/PE fundraiser (9-10 a.m.)

Monday, Nov. 18

Barnes: Community care turkey feather sales (11/18-22)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Hodson: STUCO food drive (11/19-21)

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Barnes: 3rd-grade Native American storytelling (1-2 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Bailey: 5th-grade concert (6:30-7:30 p.m.)

Smith: 3rd-5th-grade Duck Creek Dane with Indian Education

Stone Canyon: Class photos/individual student retake day

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Nov. 22

Ator: Fall Harvest Dance (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Barnes: 1st-grade field trip

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Northeast: 1st-grade musical (9:15 -10 a.m.)

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 26-29

All sites: Thanksgiving break, no school

Saturday, Nov. 30

6GC: Order a yearbook

