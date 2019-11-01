Friday, Nov. 1
Ator: Ram Alley Night
Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)
Barnes: Spirit bus (9:35 a.m.)
Hodson, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Red Ribbon Week
Northeast: Library/PE fundraiser kick-off (9-10 a.m.)
6GC: Student of the month lunch
Monday, Nov. 4
Barnes: vision and hearing screening (11/4-6)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Barnes: Kinder insects and spiders
Smith: Fall group pictures and retakes
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Barnes: Picture retakes, vision and hearing screening
Thursday, Nov. 7
Bailey: Pizza & PJ’s Cici’s pizza night (5-8 p.m.)
Morrow: PTO meeting (8:15-8:45 a.m.)
Northeast: PTO family paint night (6-7 p.m.)
Smith: 5th-grade stick ball
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Nov. 8
Northeast: Veterans Day Assembly (9:15 a.m.-10 a.m., gym)
Monday, Nov. 11
Barnes, Mills, Stone Canyon: Veterans Day Program (9:15 a.m., Barnes, Mills; 9:30 a.m., Stone Canyon)
Northeast: Turkey feather sales begin-PTO (8:30-9 a.m., 11/11-14)
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Bailey: Picture retakes
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Thursday, Nov. 14
Bailey: Pre-K field trip, 4th-grade Veterans Day Concert (10-11 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Nov. 15
Northeast: Turkey Reveal Fab Friday (8:55-9:15 a.m.), End of library/PE fundraiser (9-10 a.m.)
Monday, Nov. 18
Barnes: Community care turkey feather sales (11/18-22)
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Hodson: STUCO food drive (11/19-21)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Barnes: 3rd-grade Native American storytelling (1-2 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 21
Bailey: 5th-grade concert (6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Smith: 3rd-5th-grade Duck Creek Dane with Indian Education
Stone Canyon: Class photos/individual student retake day
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Nov. 22
Ator: Fall Harvest Dance (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
Barnes: 1st-grade field trip
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Northeast: 1st-grade musical (9:15 -10 a.m.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 26-29
All sites: Thanksgiving break, no school
Saturday, Nov. 30
6GC: Order a yearbook