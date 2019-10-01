owasso high school
Wednesday, Oct. 2

Barnes: Fall pictures

Thursday, Oct. 3

Bailey, Barnes, Hodson, Mills, Morrow, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Parent/teacher conferences (4:15-7:15 p.m.); Smith, 6GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)

Northeast: PTO Watch Dogs kick off (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Oct. 4

Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)

Barnes: PTO meeting (8:15 a.m.), Ram Rally/4th grade (9:15 a.m.)

Stone Canyon: PTO Walk-a-Thon

6GC: Book fair (10/4-10/11)

Monday, Oct. 7

Northeast: Vision & hearing screenings (10/7-10/9)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Bailey, Barnes, Hodson, Mills, Morrow, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Parent/teacher conferences (4:15-7:15 p.m.); Smith, 7GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

8GC: Fall picture retakes (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.), Fall Conference Night (4-7 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bailey: Community pep rally (4:30-5:15 p.m., OHS stadium), Homecoming festival (5:15-6:30 p.m., OHS parking lot)

Northeast: Fall picture retakes (9-10:30 a.m.)

Stone Canyon: PTO meeting (8-8:30 a.m., library)

6GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Oct. 11

Mills: Fall picture retakes

Morrow: Ram Rally

Northeast: Spirit Bus arrives at Fab Friday (9-9:30 a.m.)

Smith: Ram Alley Night (5-6:30 p.m., OHS stadium)

Monday, Oct. 14

Bailey: Fifth grade to TASM

Barnes: Firemen visit

Smith: Vision & hearing screenings (10/14-10/16)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Bailey: Fall pictures

Barnes: Fifth-grade musical

Northeast: Fifth-grade musical (9:15-10:15 a.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.), PTO Dine to Donate at McAlister’s Deli (5-10 p.m.)

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.), fall picture retakes

7GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)

8GC: Fall Conference Night (4-7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Barnes: Walkathon

Mills: Walkathon, PTO Spirit Night at Smitty’s Garage

Northeast: Visit from Owasso Fire Dept., grades pre-K-2nd (9-10:30 a.m.)

Thursday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-22

All sites: Fall break, no school

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Northeast: Artist in Residence in music rotations (10/23-10/25)

6GC: STUCO fundraiser product delivery

Thursday, Oct. 24

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Friday, Oct. 25

Bailey: Progress reports available, BBC Spirit Store open (recess)

Northeast: Progress reports available (9-9:30 a.m.)

Stone Canyon: Progress report available

Monday, Oct. 28

All sites: Red Ribbon Week (10/28-10/31)

Northeast: PTO Boo Grams for sale (8:30-9:30 a.m.)

Stone Canyon: Vision & hearing screenings (10/28-10/30)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Hodson: Charlie’s Chicken Spirit Night (4-9 p.m.)

Smith: McTeacher’s Night (5-8 p.m., McDonald’s 76th St.)

6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

6GC: Order a yearbook

Thursday, Oct. 31

Barnes: Morning with Me (8-9 a.m.)

7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)

