Wednesday, Oct. 2
Barnes: Fall pictures
Thursday, Oct. 3
Bailey, Barnes, Hodson, Mills, Morrow, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Parent/teacher conferences (4:15-7:15 p.m.); Smith, 6GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)
Northeast: PTO Watch Dogs kick off (5:30-6:30 p.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Oct. 4
Bailey: BBC meeting (9-10 a.m.)
Barnes: PTO meeting (8:15 a.m.), Ram Rally/4th grade (9:15 a.m.)
Stone Canyon: PTO Walk-a-Thon
6GC: Book fair (10/4-10/11)
Monday, Oct. 7
Northeast: Vision & hearing screenings (10/7-10/9)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Bailey, Barnes, Hodson, Mills, Morrow, Northeast, Stone Canyon: Parent/teacher conferences (4:15-7:15 p.m.); Smith, 7GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
8GC: Fall picture retakes (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.), Fall Conference Night (4-7 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 10
Bailey: Community pep rally (4:30-5:15 p.m., OHS stadium), Homecoming festival (5:15-6:30 p.m., OHS parking lot)
Northeast: Fall picture retakes (9-10:30 a.m.)
Stone Canyon: PTO meeting (8-8:30 a.m., library)
6GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Oct. 11
Mills: Fall picture retakes
Morrow: Ram Rally
Northeast: Spirit Bus arrives at Fab Friday (9-9:30 a.m.)
Smith: Ram Alley Night (5-6:30 p.m., OHS stadium)
Monday, Oct. 14
Bailey: Fifth grade to TASM
Barnes: Firemen visit
Smith: Vision & hearing screenings (10/14-10/16)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Bailey: Fall pictures
Barnes: Fifth-grade musical
Northeast: Fifth-grade musical (9:15-10:15 a.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.), PTO Dine to Donate at McAlister’s Deli (5-10 p.m.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.), fall picture retakes
7GC: Parent/teacher conferences (4-7 p.m.)
8GC: Fall Conference Night (4-7 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Barnes: Walkathon
Mills: Walkathon, PTO Spirit Night at Smitty’s Garage
Northeast: Visit from Owasso Fire Dept., grades pre-K-2nd (9-10:30 a.m.)
Thursday-Tuesday, Oct. 17-22
All sites: Fall break, no school
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Northeast: Artist in Residence in music rotations (10/23-10/25)
6GC: STUCO fundraiser product delivery
Thursday, Oct. 24
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Friday, Oct. 25
Bailey: Progress reports available, BBC Spirit Store open (recess)
Northeast: Progress reports available (9-9:30 a.m.)
Stone Canyon: Progress report available
Monday, Oct. 28
All sites: Red Ribbon Week (10/28-10/31)
Northeast: PTO Boo Grams for sale (8:30-9:30 a.m.)
Stone Canyon: Vision & hearing screenings (10/28-10/30)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Hodson: Charlie’s Chicken Spirit Night (4-9 p.m.)
Smith: McTeacher’s Night (5-8 p.m., McDonald’s 76th St.)
6GC: FCA (7:40-8 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
6GC: Order a yearbook
Thursday, Oct. 31
Barnes: Morning with Me (8-9 a.m.)
7GC: Free afterschool tutoring (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 105)