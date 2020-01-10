Ron Harrison knows his way around a kitchen.
Harrison, the executive chef for Owasso Public Schools, was named the top chef of Sodexo’s Culinary Throwdown this week.
He joined six other chefs from five school districts across the state — including Deer Creek, Lawton, Norman, Tulsa and Yukon — in the annual competition held at Yukon High School on Thursday.
Harrison, who has worked at OPS for the last year, took home the winning prize with his signature plant-based Mexican lasagna and Caesar salad dish.
“This one was vegetarian and completely gluten free,” Harrison said, “so just looking for some new options for tasty stuff like that, because we have a lot of kids with dietary concerns.”
Every dish in competition was required to meet the National School Lunch Program regulations. Harrison’s entrée will now be placed on the district’s menu for students and staff to enjoy.
Susan Sherwood, Sodexo general manager for OPS, said she was excited to see Harrison’s name announced at Thursday’s event.
“I’m just very proud of Ron,” she said. “He’s an asset to our district and our area, and it just showcases really what we want to bring to the students and how we feed them.”
When asked what it means for him to win, Harrison replied, “I just like being able to represent our area … It’s a lot of fun to just go and compete and see the other chefs and what they bring to the table.”