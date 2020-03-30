Owasso Public Schools on Monday released updated information regarding its plans to carry out schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mandatory closure of schools by the Oklahoma State Board of Education that began March 17 will continue through April 5 for students, and digital plans adopted by the district will begin April 6 and run no later than May 15.
“No, this method of ‘doing school’ is not ideal, but it can be really good,” OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said in a letter to parents. “We are partnering with you as parents — your child’s first teachers — to have school in a way that is doable. Our goal in all of our district planning for instruction is to remind our community’s children that learning truly matters.”
Starting on April 6, all lessons will be posted on OPS’ website, owassops.org, which will be accessible through a smartphone or any other digital device with access to the internet. They will be available a week at a time as well as by grade level and subject area (e.g., third-grade math or sixth-grade social studies).
Individual teachers will be able to assist students with their class rosters along with their parents with any questions related to assignments. The lessons can be completed over the course of the week and will not require a full day of instruction.
Assignments and projects will not physically be submitted to teachers, and materials will not need to be exchanged or delivered to the school. Additionally, parents will not need to purchase any extra supplies for students to complete their work. Attendance will not be taken during this time.
“This window of time learning from home for our students will, at times, be challenging, messy, uncomfortable,” Fichtner said. “However, our teachers understand this and are working hard to create lessons with those difficulties in mind.”
OPS, along with all statewide public school districts, will also forego federally required state tests in grades 3-8 and high school for the 2019-20 school year. As a result, materials will not be shipped to schools, and training for test proctors is unnecessary. Likewise, the Oklahoma School Report Cards will be suspended for the remainder of the school year.
Individual student grades will not decline during April and May, although final semester grades will still be recorded for them.
“We do not want students to be negatively affected by this interruption in the traditional school year,” Fichtner added. “Learning will always be more important than grades and this is (an opportunity) for us to demonstrate that together for your children.”
With all academic and extracurricular activities canceled during the statewide shutdown, OPS is also prioritizing talks of how to host graduation, originally scheduled for May 19 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
“We are gathering ideas on the best ways to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020,” Fichtner said. “Our district is committed to honoring our high school seniors in the most substantial way possible, even if that has to transition to virtual activities.”
The last day of school for students will be no later than May 15. Pre-K enrollment for the 2020-21 school year has been delayed, but Fichtner said she hopes to have the process finalized by mid-April or sooner.
“Parents and guardians, please take care of yourselves,” she said. “We look forward to the day soon when school looks a bit more like it did before spring break. Until then, we’re here for you and I’m so proud to be an Owasso Ram serving our students!”