Several Owasso teachers were named the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.
Every fall, educators across the community are recognized by their respective schools for going above and beyond in serving their students and fellow staff.
This year, teachers across all 14 Owasso Public Schools sites were nominated to carry the distinguished title.
“Honoring our Teachers of the Year is an intentional way for us to push pause each year, celebrate the stories of outstanding teachers, and remind us all that teaching and learning is the most significant mission of (OPS),” Superintendent Amy Fichtner said in a previous story.
The 14 instructors have been placed in the running for the district-wide Teacher of the Year honor, to be announced at OPS’ annual reception in March.
Thirty-seven teachers have been named OPS District Teacher of the Year since the program began in 1981. Owasso 6th Grade Center’s choir instructor Evelyn Kwanza was given the top honor last year.
All certified teachers who have completed the past three consecutive years at OPS may be considered for the program.
A district peer committee selects the nominations based on a portfolio and live presentation submitted by each candidate.