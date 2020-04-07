Owasso Public Schools is stepping up its efforts to feed students during their time away from the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff on the Owasso Child Nutrition team have been busy handing out free meals to families in a drive-by line outside Owasso High School-East since the statewide school shutdown went into effect mid-March.
The district announced that it will open a second distribution site at Owasso 7th Grade Center on Wednesday, April 8, while continuing to operate from OHS, to reach more students.
“We know that in these uncertain times, families have been affected in a multitude of ways,” said Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services. “Making sure that students have lunch and breakfast for the next day is one way we can offer assistance to families.”
In the first 12 days of distribution, OPS has distributed close to 26,400 meals, or about 2,500 per day. Officials estimate that the district will circulate around 40,000 to 50,000 meals over the next month.
The bagged, grab-and-go meals, which vary each week, comprise a variety of breakfast and lunch items that include muffins, cereal and yogurt, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables and more.
“Our Child Nutrition Department has done a tremendous job of preparing these meals each day,” Koerner said. “We could not have provided this service to families without their extraordinary dedication to serving children.”
The free meals are available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at OHS-East, 8800 N. 129th E. Ave., and Owasso 7th Grade Center, 1400 N. Main St.
For more information about the distribution program, visit owassops.org.