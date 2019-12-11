Owasso Public Schools staff presented the first reading for the district’s Marijuana Policy at the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.
The proposed policy will not allow marijuana on the premises of any school site or vehicle, regardless of a student, employee or parent’s status as a medical marijuana license holder.
Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates, who addressed members of the board on Monday, said the district is taking steps to introduce specific guidelines regarding medical marijuana in keeping with federal law.
“…It is important that we have policy in place to provide clarity with how the school district will handle students, staff and patrons with medical marijuana licenses,” Coates told the Owasso Reporter.
The first read of the proposed policy allows board members to take time to review the new measure and ask questions or express concerns they may have regarding its language.
Coates said the proposal will go up for further discussion and possible approval at the board’s meeting on Jan. 13.