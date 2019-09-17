Owasso Public Schools recently released its 2019 Homecoming activities schedule.
Homecoming is traditionally an opportunity for Owasso High School alumni to return and see former classmates; celebrate with the king and queen; and cheer on the band, spirit squads and football team while they perform under the Friday night lights.
“We are really excited about these Homecoming activities,” said OHS Principal Mark Officer in an email to school staff and students. “We envision a great opportunity for every student – kindergarten through 12th grade – and their families to join together for a fun-filled afternoon where we all celebrate our #RamPride.”
Below is the official schedule of OHS’ Homecoming Week, held Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 10-12.
Thursday, Oct. 10
4:30 p.m. – Community Pep Rally (football stadium). During this event, residents get to support many student groups and recognize the 2019 Homecoming Court.
5:15- 6:30 p.m. – Homecoming Festival (parking lot outside football stadium). School staff is inviting all Owasso student groups, future Owasso Ram teams, and other community groups to open a carnival-type booth where students of all ages can play games and grab candy and treats.
Friday, Oct. 11
7:30 p.m. – Owasso Rams host Norman North (football stadium). All the traditional pregame and halftime festivities will occur, along with crowning the 2019 OHS Homecoming king and queen during the evening.
Saturday, Oct 12
7-10 p.m. – Owasso High School Homecoming Dance (Ram Café, OHS East Campus). Information for ticket sales will be released soon.