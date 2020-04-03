Owasso Public Schools will launch its distance learning program on Monday, April 6, for all K-12 students.
The digital plans were introduced in response to the mandatory closure of schools by the Oklahoma State Board of Education that began March 17 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lessons will be provided to students through digital packets (pre-K-7th) or Google Classroom (8th-12th) on OPS’ website, owassops.org, which can be accessed through a smartphone or any other digital device connected to the internet.
“We really looked at this as, ‘How can we deliver lessons to our families in a way that’s going to be easiest for them?’” Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “Next week is all about just being proactive, reaching out to our families and helping them get onboard with this new plan.”
The curriculum will not present any new material, but will serve as an extended review of essential standards in core subjects that have already been taught.
The maximum time for student commitment each day, based on guidelines from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, include: 45 minutes for pre-K-K, 70 minutes for 1st-2nd, 80 minutes for 3rd-5th and three hours (30 minutes per subject) for 6th-12th.
Individual teachers will be able to assist students with their class rosters along with their parents with any questions related to assignments. The lessons can be completed over the course of the week and will not require a full day of instruction.
Additionally, assignments and projects will not physically be submitted to teachers, and materials will not need to be exchanged or delivered to the school. Parents will not need to purchase any extra supplies for students to complete their work.
“I think that it’s going to be awesome for our teachers and students as we move forward with this distance learning,” Coates said. “Our goal is to not just survive but to actually thrive … and take lessons learned and carry it with us into next fall.”
Attendance will not be taken during this time, and individual student grades will not decline during April and May, although final semester grades will still be recorded for them.
OPS said the last day of school, which included all distance learning plans, is scheduled for Friday, May 15.