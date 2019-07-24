Owasso Public Schools announced updated bus assignments and pick up/drop off times for students.
The change comes as part of the district’s new elementary boundaries, which are set to go into effect at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
A PDF of the new boundary map can be found by clicking here. OPS also provided an Address Look-Up page to help families verify their elementary school.
Once on the page, uses can type in the address of their residence in the box in the upper left-hand corner. When they click on search, their school name will be shown at the bottom of the search box.
The Toolbox icon in the upper right hand corner of the Look-Up page will give families a variety of options to customize the map. One option available will give a drop-down menu that allows them select the School Boundary layer.
For those in need of further assistance, or an address is in question, please contact the Enrollment Center at 918-274-1904.