Owasso Public Schools announced a new bond issue for 2020.
The measure, totaling over $11.3 million, will go before voters in the district’s special election held on Feb. 11.
Phillip Storm, chief financial officer at OPS, said the proposal will play host to a wide range of improvements for textbooks, technology, infrastructure and transportation.
“There’s about four different areas under the radar that bond issues really help support that allow us to … excel in those areas without having to use general fund monies, which comes from state and local funds,” Storm said.
The ballot will reflect two separate propositions, the first covering operations and maintenance at over $9.8 million, and the second focusing on transportation at more $1.5 million.
Proposition No. 1 will include $510,000 to go toward uniforms and equipment for fine arts and athletics, as well as $600,000 to add new flooring and equipment to the weight room in the Wellness Center at Owasso High School.
Likewise, over $2.4 million is slated for updating instructional and resource materials; more than $2.7 million is allocated for replacing computers and renewing software; and over $3.4 million is designated for upgrading roofs, parking lots, HVAC units, flooring, lighting and more.
Proposition No. 2 will go toward purchasing transportation equipment, including buses to transport students to and from school sites across the district.
OPS’ latest bond issue serves as the district’s second in the last two years, the first of which passed in Feb. 2018 by an overwhelming margin. It totaled $57 million, the largest issue in Owasso’s history, and covered 13 areas of installations and improvements.
Storm said passage of these bond issues provides a number of benefits for both staff and students at all 14 campuses, including the newly constructed Morrow Elementary.
“It allows us to maintain the excellence of Owasso schools, and it frees up money in our general fund to help us maintain a low class size and maintain one of the highest compensation packages for teachers,” he said.