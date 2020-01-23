Owasso Public Schools announced it will hold two public meetings regarding the district’s upcoming bond issue.
School officials will be available 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Monday, Feb. 3, in the Owasso 8th Grade Center Library to answer questions from the public.
The proposal, totaling over $11.3 million, will go before voters in OPS’ special election on Feb. 11, and play host to a range of improvements for textbooks, technology, infrastructure and transportation.
The ballot will reflect two separate propositions, the first covering operations and maintenance at over $9.8 million, and the second focusing on transportation at more $1.5 million.
Proposition No. 1 will include $510,000 to go toward uniforms and equipment for fine arts and athletics, as well as $600,000 to add new flooring and equipment to the weight room in the Wellness Center at Owasso High School.
Over $2.4 million is slated for updating instructional and resource materials; more than $2.7 million is allocated for replacing computers and renewing software; and over $3.4 million is designated for upgrading roofs, parking lots, HVAC units, flooring, lighting and more.
Proposition No. 2 will go toward purchasing transportation equipment, including buses to transport students to and from school sites across the district.
OPS’ latest bond issue serves as the district’s second in the last two years, the first of which passed in Feb. 2018 by an overwhelming margin. It totaled $57 million, the largest issue in Owasso’s history, and covered 13 areas of installations and improvements.