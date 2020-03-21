Owasso Public Schools on Saturday announced it will offer complimentary breakfast and lunch to students during the state-mandated school closure.
Beginning on Monday, March 23, the district will provide drive-thru style, grab-and-go meals set up at the main entrance of the Owasso High School East Campus, 8800 N. 129th E. Ave.
The service will be available every weekday, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Meals available for pickup will be a sack lunch and a sack breakfast for the following day. The food is available for students ages 18 and under; OPS requested that they be present to receive the meals.
The district also encourages patrons to stay in their vehicles and allow for the meals to be delivered to them.
Times and availability may change due to demand. OPS will communicate any changes to families should they become necessary.