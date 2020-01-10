Owasso Public Works is moving forward with street improvements along North Garnett Road.
The department held a public meeting Thursday at City Hall to review the scope of construction along the mile-long stretch of roadway from East 96th Street to East 106th Street.
The $9.1 million project will widen Garnett from two lanes to four lanes in both north and south directions, and incorporate dedicated right-turn lanes at critical junctures.
Other additions will include a center median, extra-wide outside lanes for bicyclists, sidewalks for pedestrians, new underground drainage and landscaping.
The projected start of utility relocation and use of temporary lanes is set for mid-February, with road construction anticipated to start in the spring. The project is expected to be completed in mid-summer 2021.
Residents in Sawgrass Park, Bailey Ranch Estates and El Rio Vista, and individuals traveling to and from Oxford Glen Memory Care and Bailey Medical Center, can expect traffic delays during the duration of construction.
Bailey Medical Center’s decorative entrance on Garnett will receive minor improvements, and El Rio’s rock entrance will be removed and replaced. Possible renovations will also be made to the entrances of Sawgrass and Bailey Estates.
The project will also potentially correct several major flooding issues across Thompson General Store during inclement weather, but improvements in Sawgrass’ internal drainage may be needed at a later date, City staff said.
After construction is completed and traffic is stabilized, the City’s traffic engineer will conduct a new warrant study to determine if new signalization along Garnett is needed.