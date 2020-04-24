Owasso Public Works is encouraging residents to be mindful of what they wash down their kitchen drains.
Operators at the Owasso Wastewater Treatment Plant are seeing a higher concentration of fats, oils and grease, or FOG, with more people cooking and discarding food while self-isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your scraps from your plate … cream from sugars or milk, those types of products, have fats in them … salad dressing is a prime example, it has the oils and fats in it,” said Travis Blundell, assistant director at Owasso Public Works.
Over time, FOG can form large, thick clusters that clog pipes, potentially causing backups, flooding homes and creating environmental problems. Additionally, FOG is difficult to break down, which can slow the treatment process.
The Owasso Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 600 S. Main St., treats an average of 3 million gallons per day and services around 32,000 customers across the community.
Crews are continuing to work to keep the city’s sewer lines clear of potential blockages caused by these unwanted food items from local households.
“We’re trying to be proactive … asking for people’s help to take care of this at the source,” Blundell said, “encourage them to follow the best management practices, guidelines that the EPA recommend.”
Residents can help by canning grease in a container and allowing it to cool and harden before throwing it in the trash, sealing oil or mixing it with an absorbent before discarding it, scraping off any excess food or wiping plates with a paper towel before rinsing.
For more information about the City of Owasso’s wastewater process, visit cityofowasso.com/faq.aspx?TID=38.