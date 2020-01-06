The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department announced it will host a public meeting for an E. 76th St. N. road widening project.
The meeting — held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, 200 S. Main St. — will address improvements along E. 76th St. N. from U.S. 169 to N. 129th E. Ave.
City staff and representatives from Crossland Heavy Contractors Inc. will be present at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions from those in attendance.
All interested citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the City of Owasso Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.