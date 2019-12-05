The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department announced it will conduct a public meeting about the proposed construction of the South Sports Park Regional Detention Pond project.
The meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, located at 200 S. Main St.
City staff and representatives from Cherokee Builders, Inc. will be present at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions from those in attendance.
All interested citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.