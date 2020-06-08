The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department will conduct a public meeting about the proposed rehabilitation of the Elm Creek Park Pond.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
City staff and representatives from Meshek and Associates, the engineering design firm, will be present at the meeting to discuss the improvements and answer questions from those in attendance.
All interested citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.