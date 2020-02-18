The National Council for Home Safety and Security recently released its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state.
In Oklahoma, Owasso was ranked among the top 20 safest cities out of 42 analyzed in the study, published by Alarms.org, the official site for the NCHSS.
The report examines each city’s per-capita crime data to provide state rankings, and features those that have made strides to improve or sustain a safe environment for their residents.
Owasso came in 16th above cities like Claremore (21st), Sand Springs (28th), Oklahoma City (36th) and Tulsa (in last at 42nd). Likewise, Owasso fell behind areas like Broken Arrow (14th), Stillwater (11th), Bixby (8th), Elk City (3rd) and Guymon (in first).
Owasso logged 921 total incidents, with 65 violent crimes and 856 property crimes, or a crime rate of 24.74 per 1,000, the report shows.
Findings are a result of combining the most recent data in 2018 from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting tool, which relays figures of cities’ violent and nonviolent crimes, with population statistics.
In Feb. 2018, the NCHSS ranked Owasso the ninth safest city in the state, according to 2017 FBI statistics.
For more information about the study, visit alarms.org/safest-cities-in-oklahoma.