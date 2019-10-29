Lynn Newton with Keller Williams Realty Premier was recently honored for her outstanding work ethic.
The 28-year Owasso realtor was presented with HouseMaster Home Inspections of Tulsa’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award.
The accolade recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients.
Beginning her real estate career in 1991, Newton found a passion for serving the community. She has worked as a sales associate at Keller Williams since 1998, and has since been honored as a cultural ambassador several times.
Dan LaBrake, owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections, presented the award to Newton.
“Everyone that knows Lynn knows she truly has a passion for life,” LaBrake said in a release. “She really goes above and beyond for everyone she works with and it’s wonderful to present her with this award for her accomplishments.”
HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn added, “On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate Lynn on her success and achievements.”