Owasso Reporter was recognized for its excellence in journalism this week.
The newspaper received nine awards as part of Oklahoma Press Association’s 2019 annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Tulsa World’s Oklahoma Weekly Group — which publishes Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Wagoner County American-Tribune — collected a total of 28 awards, nine of which went to Owasso Reporter.
The organization went up against 74 Oklahoma newspapers that submitted more than 1,300 entries, each judged by members of the Maine Press Association.
Owasso Reporter nabbed first place in Sports Coverage and Layout & Design, as well as third place in Photography, Advertising and Sales Promotion.
News Editor Art Haddaway received first place in Feature Story for his article, “Evan’s impact: Owasso mother hopes son’s death gives others life-saving skills,” and third place in News Story for his article, “E-cigs in school: Owasso’s first vaping forum tackles evolving trend, health risks, solutions.”
For “Evan’s Impact,” the judges remarked: “It is rare that a tragedy turns into a feature story. It is rarer still that a reporter captures with such caring respect the pain of losing a child.”
Additionally, Sports Editor Shawn Hein was handed second place in Sports Story for his article, “Auntie’s tribute: Owasso’s Teigan Denny leaves heartfelt letter to late aunt after state championship game.”
The Judges noted about Hein’s work: “An emotional feature about a high school softball player’s letter to her late aunt on the occasion of her last game.”
Former Tulsa World paginator Melanie Allen also nabbed first place in Front Page Design for her work on the Owasso Reporter’s Ram state championship cover page published in December.
OPA’s award ceremony, originally scheduled for June 20, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was moved up to June 15, and held virtually on OPA’s Facebook page.
A complete list of winners in the 2019 OPA Better Newspaper Contest is available at okpress.com/page/contest#winners.