Karen Bennett, senior marketing consultant at Owasso Reporter, was recognized in a special way this week.
Bennett was awarded the title of Weekly Salesperson of the Year during the 2018-19 Tulsa World Advertising Awards on Tuesday.
The accolade is presented to an individual based on their high numbers, good attitude, level of integrity, quality of relationships with their clients and more.
Bennett has also won Employee of the Month three times over the last year.
“I love my customers and helping them grow their businesses,” Bennett said. “This award is a reflection of that, and I am honored to have received it.”
She has served in her role at the Reporter for six years and is in charge of selling ads, designing campaigns, overseeing budgets and organizing sections for the newspaper and its weekly affiliates.
Bennett is among seven other Tulsa World advertising staff who were recognized with top honors for their efforts at Tuesday’s event.