Local residents filled the streets on Saturday, Sept. 14, to take part in the City of Owasso’s 23rd Annual Neighborhood Block Party.
Every September, the City hosts the event, which helps citizens renew neighborhood awareness, exchange greetings and celebrate the importance of close relationships.
“There is no better way to get neighbors together to meet than to have a block party,” said Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler. “Neighborhoods become stronger and safer when neighbors know each other.”
Nineteen neighborhoods participated in this year’s event, including Country Estates, Central Park, Lake Valley, Silver Creek, Meadowcrest, Camelot Estates, Copper Meadows, Park Place at Preston Lakes, Remington Place, Elm Creek Estates, Morrow Place and more.
Common activities over the weekend included: fun at neighborhood pools, a cornhole contest, bouncy houses, several games, a children’s bike-decorating contest and music, among others.
Additionally, families got an opportunity to meet City staff, including fire, police and public works employees, as well as get a firsthand look at different equipment they use on a daily basis.