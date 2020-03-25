Two Owasso residents were recently awarded academic scholarships by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year. They include Logan Carey and Addison Aylor.
Carey received an academic grant. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the scholarship is an annual $7,000 or $9,000 that can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $28,000 or $36,000.
Carey is involved in Welding at Tulsa Technology Center and is a member of the National Technician Honors Society. He currently plans on pursuing a degree in Christian Ministry with a Pastoral Ministry Emphasis.
Aylor also received OBU’s academic scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the annual $12,000 can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $48,000.
A senior at Owasso High School, Aylor is a member of Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and First Baptist Church. She currently plans on pursuing a degree in Family and Community Service.
OBU President Heath Thomas presented a certificate of recognition to each 2020 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.
For more information on OBU and academic scholarships at the university, visit okbu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships-and-grants.