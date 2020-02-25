96th closure between Garnett and Mingo
Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, a section of East 96th Street between Garnett and Mingo roads will be closed (see map for reference).
Contractors working on a drainage project will begin removing and installing drainage structures under the roadway. Work is expected to take 25 to 30 days, weather permitting.
A detour map has been provided (see other map for reference). No through traffic will be allowed.
76th to 129th nighttime road closure
Contractors working on the 76th Street North widening project will close a section of the street to install casing for the new sewer line.
The closing will occur between North 120th East Avenue and North 122nd East Avenue (see map for reference).
Work will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. The road is set to reopen by 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.