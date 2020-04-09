Lake Ridge street rehabilitation (April 9-20)
Street rehabilitation work begins in Lake Ridge subdivision on Thursday, April 9, and should be completed by Monday, April 20, weather permitting.
Contractors will be milling and asphalting in the neighborhood. Residents are encouraged not to leave cars parked in the roadway. Drivers should expect some delays during this project, and need to watch for flagmen directing traffic.
Trash service will continue as normal; however, City staff requests that carts be placed out by 7 a.m. on collection day to allow this service to be completed before asphalt work begins for the day.
Eastbound 76th Street closure (April 13-20)
Contractors will be closing the southern lane of east-bound traffic just east of Main Street on 76th Street Additionally, the approach at Birch Street will be closed.
Work will begin on Monday, April 13, and is expected to be completed by Monday April 20.
One east-bound lane will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and obey traffic signage during this time.
Ongoing 76th Street widening projects
East 76th St. N. road widening between U.S. 169 and N. 129th E. Ave. is in progress.
Over the past month, contractors have completed temporary road closures to install water line crossings. As the project moves forward, drivers should expect additional temporary lane and street entrance closures, as well as flagmen directing traffic throughout its duration.
Alternative routes are advised to avoid delays, and for the safety of drivers and construction personnel.
City staff will continue to give notice of major closures; however, the pace of the project will not allow for every temporary closure or delay to be posted in a timely manner.
These projects are all part of the City of Owasso’s 2018-2019 Street Rehabilitation.