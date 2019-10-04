Seventeen youth councilors were sworn in as 2019-20 Tribal Youth Council this week.
Adan Harbaugh, of Owasso, was among those students selected to represent the Tahlequah-based organization on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The inauguration was held in conjunction with a special ceremony designating Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, as Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council Day.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed the proclamation to recognize the contributions that the leaders and alumni of the Tribal Youth Council have made since its inception 30 years ago.
Harbaugh, a senior at Owasso High School, is actively involved in the program. Additionally, he is a member of the OHS Varsity Golf Team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Owasso Youth Court and CNYT Council.
The 18-year-old student plays Future Owasso Rams basketball, helps with many events at the school through Leadership Class and is involved in his church’s youth group.
He also enjoys playing guitar, hunting, fishing, watching movies and getting together with his friends.
After graduating high school, Harbaugh plans to attend Oklahoma State University.