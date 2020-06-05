Audrey Havens of Owasso qualified for the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 53% of Belmont’s 6,313 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the spring semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies.”