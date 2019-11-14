An Owasso student was among nearly 200 EPIC Charter School students from across the state to be inducted into the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society.
Maxwell Maxwell was selected as part of the National Honor Society.
The students are being recognized in formal ceremonies at Rose State College in Midwest City and at Tulsa Community College Southeast on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
This follows a ceremony last May, where more than 400 EPIC students were inducted into the two organizations.
“The commitment these exceptional students have made is truly remarkable,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “Not only have they held themselves to the highest academic, social and civic standards, they have set themselves on a path for future success. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Each EPIC NHS inductee receives a certificate, a membership pin and the right to wear the traditional white NHS hood as part of their graduation regalia.
Participation in NHS and NJHS gives member students access to financial aid and college admissions planning, openings to service projects, scholarship potential and leadership development.