The Friends of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion selected a new board of directors for 2019-20.
Barby Myers, of Owasso, was among 18 individuals appointed to the team, including two from Tulsa, 11 from Oklahoma City and four from other areas across the region.
First Lady Sarah Stitt of Oklahoma City will serve as chair, and James Pickel of Oklahoma City will serve as president of the statewide board.
Established in 1995, the mission of FOM is to assist in preserving and improving the Governor’s Mansion and its grounds, purchase furnishings and other property for the residence, and educate the public about the history of the property.
Each year, FOM spearheads multiple projects on the mansion grounds, as well as oversees multiple events for the First Family.