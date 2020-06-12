Cami Vanarsdel of Owasso has been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. Nearly 900 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.
With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in Arkansas' capital city.