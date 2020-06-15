The University of Central Oklahoma College of Fine Arts and Design recently awarded more than 130 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Owasso residents Alexander Chapman and Claire Mantel were among the recipients.
Chapman, a senior jazz performance major, received the Dean’s Recognition Award for Music. Mantel, a senior graphic design major, received the Dean’s Recognition Award for Design and the Merit Scholarship for Illustration Minors.
“Our mission to educate first-generation collegiate students, and to provide the Metro with a job-ready workforce is increasingly challenged by state funding cuts to higher education,” said Steven Hansen, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.
“Many students, who would otherwise be excluded, are able to achieve the dream of a college education through the generosity of our donors.”
CFAD is a center for excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education.