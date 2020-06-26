Christo Dallenbach of Owasso and Abigail Hoover of Collinsville were both named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester.
Dallenbach is in the game design and development program, and Hoover is in the film and animation program, at the New York-based school.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.