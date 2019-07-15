Faith Letzkus of Owasso was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University.
Letzkus is enrolled in McKelvey School of Engineering at the private research university, located in St. Louis, Missouri.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in at McKelvey, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.
Washington University draws students from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.